Baltimore man walks into hospital after being shot in mystery alley

23-year-old victim could not tell police where the shooting happened

Baltimore, MD — A 23-year-old man walked into a Baltimore hospital early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound, but police say even he was not sure exactly where the shooting happened.

Officers were called to the hospital around 2:07 a.m. on Sept. 20 after the wounded man arrived seeking treatment.

Victim says he was shot in an alley

The man told officers he had been shot in an alley somewhere in Baltimore, but he could not identify the location.

That left detectives with an unusual challenge as they worked to determine where the gunfire happened and what led up to it.

Police did not release information about the man’s condition beyond confirming that he had suffered a gunshot wound.

Detectives trying to piece together what happened

Central District shooting detectives took over the investigation.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting can contact Baltimore Police at 410-396-2411. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

More information about Baltimore Police investigations is available through the Baltimore Police Department.

Readers can find more local coverage through Shore News Network’s Baltimore and Crime pages.

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