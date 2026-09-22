Six lucky Powerball tickets score $50K across New York

Brooklyn landed three of the six big winners

New York, NY — Six Powerball tickets sold across New York turned Saturday night into a $300,000 payday, with each ticket scoring a $50,000 third prize in the Sept. 19 drawing.

Three of the winning tickets were sold in Brooklyn, while the others were purchased in the Bronx, Cheektowaga and Staten Island, according to the New York Lottery.

Brooklyn lands three $50K tickets

The Brooklyn winners were sold at Allif News & Grocery at 1821 Avenue M, You Fresh Mart at 5822 Seventh Avenue and Brownsville Deli & Grocery at 784 Saratoga Avenue.

Another $50,000 ticket was sold at Iris & Angus Liquor Store at 160 W. 231st Street in the Bronx.

Outside New York City, Western OTB at 2310 Clinton Street in Cheektowaga sold one of the winning tickets.

Convenient Food Mart at 2-6 New Dorp Lane on Staten Island sold the sixth $50,000 ticket.

What the tickets matched

Each ticket matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball, the combination needed to win the game’s standard $50,000 third prize.

The winning numbers were 18, 30, 41, 45 and 68, with Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. Official results from Powerball show no ticket nationwide matched all six numbers for the $298 million jackpot.

The drawing also produced a $1 million Match 5 ticket in New York.

Players can find game information and prize details through the New York Lottery.

New York racks up several Powerball hits

Saturday’s drawing delivered a strong showing for New York, with six separate $50,000 tickets spread from Western New York to New York City.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

More winning-ticket coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s New York and Lottery pages.

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