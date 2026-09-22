Lancaster man gets up to 30 years for sexually abusing four children

The abuse stretched across years and involved victims as young as 5

Lancaster, PA — A Lancaster man who admitted sexually abusing four children over a span of years has been sentenced to 14 to 30 years in state prison, closing a case that began after one of the victims came forward to police last fall.

Raul Angel Lopez-Fargas, 38, received the prison sentence after pleading guilty Sept. 8 to multiple child sex offenses, including rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

One victim came forward years later

The investigation began in October 2025 when a victim reported being sexually abused by Lopez-Fargas years earlier.

Investigators determined that the child had been about 7 or 8 years old when the abuse happened at Lopez-Fargas’ residence in the 500 block of South Duke Street in 2017 or 2018.

During an interview with police, Lopez-Fargas admitted abusing that victim, according to prosecutors.

The case then widened.

Police uncover abuse involving more children

Investigators said Lopez-Fargas disclosed that he had also sexually abused a 6-year-old girl at a home in the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road in East Lampeter Township in 2013.

A detective later spoke with that victim, who also told police she had been abused.

Authorities said the investigation also uncovered offenses involving two other young children dating back to sometime between 2000 and 2004. Those children were 5 and 6 years old at the time.

Earlier this year, Lopez-Fargas waived preliminary hearings and allowed the cases to move forward to Lancaster County Court. At that stage, prosecutors said he faced 10 offenses, eight of them felonies.

Lifetime sex offender registration ordered

Judge Thomas Sponaugle sentenced Lopez-Fargas to 14 to 30 years in state prison.

As part of the sentence, he must also register as a sex offender for life.

Pennsylvania State Police lists rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault among offenses that can require lifetime registration under the state’s Megan’s Law system.

Official information about Pennsylvania’s registration requirements is available through the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law website. Additional information about local prosecutions is available through the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa prosecuted the case. Charges were filed by East Lampeter Township Police Detective Christopher Jones and Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detective Harry Valverde.

Readers can find more Pennsylvania crime coverage through Shore News Network’s Pennsylvania and Crime pages.

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