154 pounds of marijuana, 8 guns seized in Virginia Beach shop raid

Police say the Atlantic Avenue search also uncovered mushrooms, THC oil and cash

Virginia Beach, VA — A Virginia Beach police raid at an Atlantic Avenue business turned up eight firearms, 154 pounds of marijuana and a massive stash of other drugs, leading to the arrest of a 67-year-old local man.

The Sept. 9 operation included a search at OMG Everything, located at 1818 Atlantic Avenue, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department’s announcement.

James H. May, 67, of Virginia Beach was arrested following the searches.

Police say raid uncovered large drug stash

Investigators said they seized eight firearms along with approximately 154 pounds of marijuana.

The haul also included more than 52 pounds of psilocybin edibles, three pounds of THC edibles and more than 11,000 milliliters of THC oil.

Police also reported recovering currency they said was connected to the operation.

The searches were carried out by officers from the department’s Special Investigations Bureau, SWAT team and Crime Suppression Squads.

Virginia Beach man faces drug and gun charges

May was charged with possession of a firearm while manufacturing marijuana and three felony counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He also faces one misdemeanor count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The charges are accusations, and May is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Police did not immediately announce additional arrests connected to the searches.

Police ask for information

Anyone with information about the investigation can contact the Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101.

Additional department contact information is available through the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Readers can follow more regional crime coverage through Shore News Network’s Virginia and Crime pages.

Key Points

Virginia Beach police said they seized 154 pounds of marijuana and eight firearms during searches tied to an Atlantic Avenue investigation.

More than 52 pounds of psilocybin edibles, THC products and currency were also recovered.

James H. May, 67, was arrested and faces multiple marijuana-related charges.

Virginia Beach police display evidence seized during an Atlantic Avenue investigation that authorities say included 154 pounds of marijuana and eight firearms.

Virginia Beach police seized 154 pounds of marijuana, eight guns and large quantities of THC and psilocybin products during an Atlantic Avenue raid.

Virginia, Crime, Public Safety, Local News, Police

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