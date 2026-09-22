Three men sought after attempted robbery rattles Dupont Circle late at night

Police say the trio was spotted near one of DC’s busiest nightlife hubs

Washington, DC — A late-night attempted robbery in Dupont Circle sent police searching for three men Monday night, adding a jolt of concern to one of Northwest DC’s busiest neighborhoods.

The incident was reported around 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the unit block of Dupont Circle NW, according to an AlertDC crime notice.

Police search for three men

MPD said two of the men were described as Black males wearing green shirts and black pants.

A third man was described as a White male wearing a white button-down shirt and black pants.

Police urged anyone who sees people matching the descriptions not to approach them and instead call 911.

The initial alert did not say whether anyone was injured or explain what happened during the attempted robbery.

Robbery remains a major concern across DC

The attempted robbery comes as MPD data show 948 robberies had been recorded in DC through Sept. 21, down 7% from the same point last year. Overall violent crime, however, was up 9% during that period.

Anyone with information can call MPD at 202-727-9099. The department also regularly offers rewards in violent crime cases for information leading to arrests and convictions.

Readers can find more local coverage through Shore News Network’s Washington DC and Crime pages.

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