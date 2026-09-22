Man Arrives at Temple University Hospital With Gunshot Wound

Philadelphia police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting on West Juniata Street after a man was taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A man was shot Tuesday evening in North Philadelphia, prompting a police investigation and the closure of the immediate scene as detectives worked to determine what led to the gunfire.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5:59 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1700 block of West Juniata Street, according to preliminary information from Philadelphia police.

The adult male victim was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

No Arrest Made

Police said no arrest had been made as of Tuesday evening.

Authorities also had not identified a motive or released information about what may have happened immediately before the shooting.

The victim’s age, the location of his injuries and his condition were not immediately released.

Police Hold West Juniata Street Scene

Investigators were holding the shooting scene Tuesday evening as officers and detectives continued gathering evidence.

No information was immediately available about a possible suspect or whether police had recovered a firearm.

The investigation remains active, and additional details could be released as detectives interview witnesses and review evidence from the area.

Residents with information about shootings and other violent crimes can contact the Philadelphia Police Department or submit information through the department’s tip system.

More Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Crime, Police and Public Safety coverage is available from Shore News Network.