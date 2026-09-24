Bayonne Police Track Down Suspect Vehicle Minutes After Teen Shooting, Five Taken Into Custody

Bayonne police say five people were taken into custody after an 18-year-old was shot in the leg near West 23rd Street and Church Lane. Google Maps

Police say an 18-year-old was wounded near West 23rd Street and Church Lane before detectives tracked down a suspect vehicle and recovered a loaded gun.

BAYONNE, N.J. — Five people were taken into custody after an 18-year-old Bayonne resident was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon, with police later recovering multiple firearms as detectives pieced together what happened.

The shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. Sept. 23 in the area of West 23rd Street and Church Lane, according to the Bayonne Police Department. Officers responding to the area found a crime scene and recovered three spent shell casings.

A short time later, police learned that a gunshot victim had arrived at RWJBarnabas Health — Bayonne.

Police identified the wounded man as 18-year-old Joseph Pilovsky of Bayonne. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, was treated for his injuries and was listed in stable condition.

Detectives Track Suspect Vehicle Within Minutes

Investigators quickly identified a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting, police said.

Within minutes, Bayonne detectives located the vehicle near Route 440 North and 30th Street.

Inside were Quamere Allen, 18, of Bayonne; Jayshawn Smith, 18, of Jersey City; and two juveniles, both from Jersey City. Police said all four occupants were taken into custody.

The identities of the juveniles were not released.

Police Say Juvenile Had Gun Used in Shooting

As the investigation continued, detectives identified another juvenile who police said had previously been inside the suspect vehicle but was no longer in it when officers made the stop.

Investigators determined that the juvenile was the person who fired the weapon during the shooting, according to police.

Detectives later located the juvenile at his residence and took him into custody. Police said a loaded firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered at that time.

The City of Bayonne said its police department operates within the Department of Public Safety and investigates criminal incidents throughout the city.

Shooting Victim Also Allegedly Had Two Loaded Guns

Police said the investigation also determined that Pilovsky had two loaded firearms in his possession during the incident.

According to the department, Pilovsky allegedly pointed one of those firearms toward the suspect vehicle during the confrontation.