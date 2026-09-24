Barnegat man accused of killing wife will remain jailed until trial

Police found his wife dead and him with a knife in his chest

Barnegat Township, NJ — A 67-year-old Barnegat Township man accused of killing his wife inside their home will remain jailed while awaiting trial, a judge ruled this week.

William Garvin is charged with murder in the Sept. 7 death of his wife, Eileen Garvin, 69. Ocean County Superior Court Judge Pamela M. Snyder ordered Tuesday that he remain detained in the Ocean County Jail pending trial.

Wife found dead inside Windward Drive home

Barnegat Township police were called to a home on Windward Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 for a reported domestic violence incident.

When officers entered the residence, they found Eileen Garvin dead on the floor and William Garvin sitting in a chair with a knife protruding from his chest, according to prosecutors.

Garvin was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City for treatment.

Investigators later alleged Garvin was responsible for his wife’s death and that the stab wound to his own chest was self-inflicted.

Judge orders Garvin held pending trial

Garvin was charged with murder and later transferred to the Ocean County Jail.

At Tuesday’s detention hearing, Judge Snyder ordered that he remain behind bars while the case moves forward.

The charges are accusations, and Garvin is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office can be reached at 732-929-2027.

Additional case information is available through the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey Courts.

More local coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s New Jersey and Crime pages.

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