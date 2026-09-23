Big News in New Jersey as Former Governor Christie Considering Another White House Run

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he is considering another presidential campaign in 2028 after unsuccessful bids in 2016 and 2024. Chris Christie - Seaside Heights - Photo by Phil Stilton

The former New Jersey governor says the idea of a third White House campaign remains on his mind, with the 2026 midterm elections likely to shape his decision.

NEW JERSEY — Chris Christie may not be finished running for president.

The former New Jersey governor publicly acknowledged Tuesday that he is considering another campaign for the White House in 2028, potentially setting the stage for his third attempt at winning the Republican presidential nomination. Christie made the comments during a return to New Hampshire, one of the most closely watched states in presidential politics.

Christie stopped short of formally announcing a campaign. Instead, he said he expects to watch what happens during the November 2026 midterm elections before deciding whether another presidential run makes sense.

Christie Says Presidential Ambitions Don’t Simply Disappear

Christie was in New Hampshire for the Granite State Summit on Responsible Gambling, held Tuesday at Southern New Hampshire University.

Asked whether he was looking at another presidential campaign, Christie did little to hide his interest.

“Anybody who comes up here — anybody who comes up here — and has ever run for president and not won and told you they’re not looking at it again is lying,” Christie said. “Let me just promise you they are lying.”

Christie said the ambition that leads someone to seek the presidency does not simply disappear after losing an election.

“Once you go through the thought process of convincing yourself that you can be president, and then the next step that you should be president, that doesn’t leave your brain,” Christie said.

The comments immediately put the former New Jersey governor back into the early conversation surrounding the 2028 Republican presidential field.

New Hampshire Visit Brings Back Familiar Territory

Christie’s choice of venue also carries political significance.

New Hampshire has traditionally played an important role in presidential nominating contests, and Christie spent considerable time there during both of his previous campaigns. His Tuesday appearance marked his first return to the state since ending his 2024 presidential campaign in January of that year.

“As I was driving around here today for the first time since I left the race in January of ’24, it all came back very familiar to me, and I love the state,” Christie said. “I love the people here.”

He then made the political implications clear.

“If I decide to run, this will be a place where I will spend a lot of time,” Christie said.

Midterm Elections Could Shape Christie’s Decision

Christie indicated that the November midterms could play a major role in determining whether he launches another campaign.

He suggested that Republican losses could prompt a broader discussion inside the Republican Party about its direction heading toward the next presidential election.

“For our party’s sake, if we do a lot of losing six weeks from today, I wonder whether we’re going to say, ‘OK, we need to change this approach,’” Christie said.

Christie said he sees little reason to make an immediate decision, suggesting that prospective candidates could wait until sometime in 2027 before formally entering the race.

A Third Presidential Campaign Would Follow Runs in 2016 and 2024

Christie previously sought the Republican nomination in 2016, ending that campaign after the New Hampshire primary and later endorsing Donald Trump.

He returned to presidential politics in 2023 and mounted another campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination, this time making opposition to Trump a central component of his candidacy. Christie suspended that campaign in January 2024 before voting began in New Hampshire.

Christie served as New Jersey’s governor from January 2010 through January 2018 after previously serving as U.S. attorney for New Jersey. His official career history is detailed by the National Governors Association.

His reemergence comes as prospective candidates begin positioning themselves ahead of a presidential election that is still more than two years away.

For now, Christie remains a potential candidate rather than a declared one. But after two presidential campaigns and Tuesday’s comments in New Hampshire, he has made clear that another run is under serious consideration.