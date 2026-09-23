20-year prison term set after guilty plea in deadly Haverstraw shooting

Christian Alvarado was shot while trying to drive away

New City, NY — A man who fled New York after fatally shooting 29-year-old Christian Alvarado in broad daylight in Haverstraw has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and is expected to spend 20 years in state prison.

Yandie Martinez entered the guilty plea Wednesday in Rockland County Court before Judge Kevin F. Russo, according to the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 4. Under the plea, prosecutors said he will receive 20 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Street fight ended in deadly gunfire

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on July 1, 2024, near Fairmount Avenue and West Street in Haverstraw.

Prosecutors said Martinez and Alvarado, who knew each other, encountered one another on Main Street and became involved in a brief physical struggle.

Alvarado ran toward his parked vehicle and attempted to drive away.

Investigators said Martinez chased him, pulled out a loaded 9mm handgun and fired multiple rounds toward the vehicle.

Alvarado was struck in the left side. The bullet pierced his lung and heart, according to prosecutors.

He was taken to Nyack Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video led police to Martinez

Investigators pieced together surveillance footage from several locations surrounding the shooting.

Police said video showed Martinez entering a nearby apartment after the gunfire, changing his clothes and later leaving in a vehicle with two other people.

Authorities said Martinez then left the area, changed his phone and social media accounts and attempted to avoid investigators.

The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office previously said Martinez was arrested July 27, 2024, in Piedmont, South Carolina, following a multi-agency search. He had been 18 at the time of his arrest.

Investigators said he was found hiding at an Airbnb and was eventually returned to Rockland County to face charges.

The gun used in the shooting was never recovered.

Multi-state manhunt ended in South Carolina

The investigation stretched well beyond Rockland County and involved the Town of Haverstraw Police Department, Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, Rockland County Drug Task Force, Clarkstown Police Department, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and law enforcement in South Carolina.

The Town of Haverstraw Police Department lists its detective division among the units responsible for major crimes including homicide investigations.

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Lloyd and Executive Assistant District Attorney Emily McNiff prosecuted the case.

More coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s New York and Crime pages.

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