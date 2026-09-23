Baldwin lottery ticket matches all five numbers for top prize

Monday’s midday drawing delivered a top-prize win on Long Island

Baldwin, NY — One TAKE 5 ticket sold in Baldwin matched every number in Monday’s midday drawing, landing the game’s $16,505 top prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Spetses Enterprises, located at 1757 Grand Avenue, according to the New York Lottery.

Baldwin ticket hits the top prize

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn in the Sept. 21 midday TAKE 5 drawing.

The winning numbers were 1, 19, 29, 31 and 33.

TAKE 5 drawings are held twice each day, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., with five numbers drawn from a field of 1 through 39.

Players can check official results through the New York Lottery and review recent prize announcements on the Lottery’s official press page.

Long Island lands another lottery winner

The Baldwin ticket adds another sizable lottery win to Long Island.

New York Lottery draw-game prizes can generally be claimed for up to one year from the drawing date.

More winning-ticket coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s New York and Lottery pages.

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