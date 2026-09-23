New Britain scratch-off scores six-figure Monopoly win

MONOPOLY scratch-off delivers a six-figure hit

New Britain, CT — A $10 MONOPOLY ticket sold in New Britain turned into a $100,000 winner, delivering one of the city’s latest big Connecticut Lottery prizes.

The winning ticket was sold at Regal Package Store in New Britain and was reported by the Connecticut Lottery on Sept. 21.

$10 ticket delivers a six-figure win

The prize came from the Connecticut Lottery’s $10 MONOPOLY instant game.

According to the Lottery’s winning-ticket report, the ticket was worth $100,000.

It was purchased at Regal Package Store, an authorized Connecticut Lottery retailer in New Britain.

Another major Connecticut Lottery prize

Large instant-ticket prizes are regularly reported at retailers across Connecticut as winning tickets are claimed.

Connecticut allows many lottery winners to remain anonymous, so public winning-ticket reports do not always identify the person who bought the ticket.

Players can find official game information and winning-ticket updates through the Connecticut Lottery.

More lottery coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Connecticut and Lottery pages.

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