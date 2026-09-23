Lakewood Police Confirm Shot Fired at Driver From Stolen Car Before Similar Howell Incident

Howell and Lakewood police are investigating an overnight shooting involving a reportedly stolen vehicle that began in Howell and continued into Lakewood. File Photo

Police say a white four-door sedan believed stolen in Lakewood was involved in a shots-fired incident on Sunset Road before a similar report came from neighboring Howell.

LAKEWOOD, NJ — Lakewood police have released new details about a shots-fired investigation that began late Monday night, confirming that an occupant of a white sedan allegedly fired a round toward another driver on Sunset Road before a similar incident was reported in neighboring Howell.

Related News: Manhunt continues for fugitive wanted for Toms River murder after cell phone last pinged in Howell.

Officers responded to a residence on Massachusetts Avenue at about 11 p.m. Sept. 21 after receiving a report of gunfire on Sunset Road, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

The reporting party told officers he had been driving behind a white four-door sedan when someone inside the vehicle fired a single round toward his vehicle.

White sedan believed stolen earlier that night

Police said the white sedan was believed to have been stolen in Lakewood earlier Monday evening.

A short time after the Sunset Road incident, investigators received information that a vehicle matching the same description was reportedly involved in another shots-fired incident in a neighboring municipality.

Previous reporting identified that community as Howell, where police activity focused on the area near Howell Lanes and Pond Road while authorities searched for the vehicle.

At this time, it is not known whether the incident is related to a Toms River shooting where that fugitive’s cell phone was last pinged in Howell along Route 9, according to police.

The investigation remains active, and police have not announced an arrest.

Police continue investigating connection between incidents

Authorities have not released additional details about who was inside the sedan, whether the same person is believed responsible for both incidents or what may have led to the gunfire.

No injuries were reported in the Lakewood incident.

The case adds to continuing public-safety concerns across Lakewood and Ocean County, where police are asking residents with potentially useful surveillance footage or firsthand information to come forward.

The Lakewood Police Department is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information can contact police at 732-363-0200.

Anyone with information asked to call police

Anyone who witnessed the Sunset Road incident, the reported Howell incident or who has information about the white sedan is asked to contact Lakewood police.

Police have not released a suspect description or additional identifying information about the vehicle beyond describing it as a white four-door sedan.

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