Weeks-long hunt ends with arrest in West Baltimore shooting

Police say a dispute left a 30-year-old man wounded

Baltimore, MD — A 42-year-old man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge nearly three weeks after a dispute ended with a 30-year-old man being shot on Laurens Street.

Walter Lee Powell was taken into custody Monday morning by members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force.

Shooting victim found the next day

The shooting happened late at night on Sept. 3 along Laurens Street in West Baltimore.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found evidence that shots had been fired, but no wounded person was at the scene.

The investigation took another turn the following afternoon when detectives found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on North Smallwood Street.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said the shooting followed a dispute.

Powell arrested on attempted murder charge

Investigators later identified Powell as the man wanted in connection with the shooting.

Members of the warrant task force arrested him around 8:11 a.m. on Sept. 21.

Powell was taken to Central Booking and charged with first-degree attempted murder. The charge is an accusation, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Baltimore Police at 410-396-2477.

Additional information about ongoing investigations is available through the Baltimore Police Department, while Maryland court information can be found through the Maryland Judiciary.

More Baltimore crime coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Baltimore and Crime pages.

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