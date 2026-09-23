Brooklyn store sells $1 million Powerball ticket in Saturday night drawing

The second-prize ticket was purchased at Kings 86 C-Store on 86th Street as the $298 million jackpot went unclaimed

Brooklyn, NY — A Powerball ticket sold at a Brooklyn convenience store is now worth $1 million after matching all five white-ball numbers in the Saturday, Sept. 19 drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The second-prize ticket was purchased at Kings 86 C-Store, located at 1420 86th Street in Brooklyn. New York State records also list the business as an authorized lottery retailer at that address.

Brooklyn ticket hits Powerball’s second prize

The winning numbers in the Sept. 19 drawing were 18, 30, 41, 45 and 68, with Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. Official Powerball results show there was just one $1 million Match 5 winner nationwide, and that ticket was sold in New York.

No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $298 million jackpot, which carried a cash value of $127.2 million for the drawing.

Players can review the complete results through the official Powerball drawing results.

$1 million prize came without the Powerball

A standard Powerball second prize is awarded when a ticket matches all five white balls but misses the red Powerball. The base prize is $1 million.

Had the winning Brooklyn ticket included the Power Play option, a Match 5 prize would have been worth $2 million. Official results show no $2 million Match 5 Power Play ticket was sold in the drawing.

Powerball uses five white balls drawn from numbers 1 through 69 and one red Powerball drawn from numbers 1 through 26. Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Readers following lottery wins and other statewide developments can find more coverage in Shore News Network’s New York archive and Lottery archive.

New York Lottery sends billions to public schools

The New York Lottery says it contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2025-2026 to support public schools across the state.

Additional information about prizes, games and lottery operations is available through the New York Lottery official website.

New Yorkers experiencing gambling-related problems, or concerned about someone else, can call the state’s confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY to 467369.