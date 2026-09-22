Overnight Shooting Investigation Begins in Howell, Ends With Heavy Police Presence in Lakewood

Howell and Lakewood police are investigating an overnight shooting involving a reportedly stolen vehicle that began in Howell and continued into Lakewood. File Photo

Howell and Lakewood police are investigating an overnight shooting involving a reportedly stolen vehicle after an incident that began in Howell and continued into Lakewood.

HOWELL, NJ — Police in Howell and Lakewood are investigating an overnight shooting that appears to have crossed municipal lines before ending with a heavy law-enforcement presence near County Line Road in Lakewood.

Initial information indicates the incident began in Howell Township and involved a vehicle that had reportedly been stolen.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including what led to the gunfire and who was involved, remained under investigation Tuesday morning.

There were no reports of injuries.

Incident Began in Howell

Authorities were investigating whether the shooting occurred while the vehicle was traveling through Howell before those involved continued south into neighboring Lakewood.

Police activity later concentrated near the County Line Road area, where officers maintained a significant presence following the incident.

The exact location of the shooting in Howell had not been officially released as of Tuesday morning.

Police also had not disclosed how many people were involved or whether anyone had been taken into custody.

Stolen Vehicle Part of Investigation

A stolen vehicle is believed to be connected to the case, although authorities have not yet released details identifying the vehicle or explaining its role in the shooting.

Investigators from both municipalities were working to piece together the sequence of events and determine whether the gunfire was directed at another vehicle or person.

No information had been released regarding the number of shots fired or whether police recovered a firearm.

Heavy Police Presence Near County Line Road

The investigation brought a substantial police response to the Lakewood side of the Howell-Lakewood border.

County Line Road is one of the principal east-west corridors through Lakewood and connects with several roads leading directly into Howell.

Residents and motorists in the area reported seeing numerous police vehicles as officers investigated the incident.

The police activity did not appear to stem from a separate shooting in Lakewood but rather from the incident that began in Howell and carried into the township.

Investigation Remains Active

Neither Howell nor Lakewood police had released a complete account of the incident Tuesday morning.

Authorities were continuing to determine how the stolen vehicle, shooting and subsequent movement into Lakewood were connected.

No injuries had been reported as of the latest available information.

Additional details, including possible arrests, suspect descriptions and the circumstances surrounding the gunfire, are expected as the investigation develops.

More Howell Township news, Lakewood news and New Jersey crime news is available from Shore News Network.