Bronx man accused of killing restaurant worker and shooting another during botched Brooklyn robbery

Prosecutors say Jesus Acosta opened fire behind the counter at a Brownsville restaurant before striking the cash register with his gun and fleeing

BROOKLYN, NY – A Bronx man is accused of walking behind the counter of a Brownsville restaurant during a robbery attempt and shooting two workers, killing a 44-year-old husband and father of two and wounding a second employee.

Jesus Acosta, 31, was arraigned Monday on an 11-count indictment charging him with first- and second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree attempted robbery and related offenses, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

Acosta was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to return to court Dec. 4.

The shooting occurred Aug. 22 at approximately 11:50 p.m. inside American Best Wings & Pizza at 842 Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville.

Prosecutors allege Acosta entered the restaurant carrying a black plastic bag and then reached inside the bag while moving behind the counter.

Two employees, MD Yousuf, 44, and a 39-year-old man, were working behind the counter at the time.

Acosta allegedly shot Yousuf in the torso and the second employee in the leg.

Prosecutors said Acosta then struck the cash register with the gun in his hand before fleeing the restaurant.

Yousuf was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The District Attorney’s Office identified him as a married father of two.

The condition of the 39-year-old employee was not provided in Monday’s announcement.

Acosta was arrested Aug. 29 in a Bronx park, one week after the shooting.

The case is being prosecuted by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Homicide Bureau.

The charges against Acosta are accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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