Baltimore man arrested weeks after hit-and-run at busy downtown intersection

Police say Curtis Collick was taken into custody Monday in connection with a Sept. 3 crash at North Charles and West Fayette streets

BALTIMORE, MD – A 63-year-old Baltimore man was arrested Monday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that occurred nearly three weeks earlier at the downtown intersection of North Charles and West Fayette streets.

Baltimore Police identified the suspect as Curtis Collick, 63, of Baltimore.

The crash occurred Sept. 3 at the intersection of North Charles and West Fayette streets in the city’s Central District.

Police did not provide details about how the crash occurred or identify the person who was injured.

Detectives investigating the hit-and-run obtained a warrant for Collick, according to the department.

Officers arrested Collick Monday in the 4700 block of Mount Hope Drive and served him with the warrant.

He was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

Police charged Collick with failing to stop a vehicle at the scene of an accident, failing to provide required information and failing to render reasonable assistance to an injured person.

The department did not provide additional information about the injured person’s condition or disclose how investigators identified Collick in connection with the Sept. 3 crash.

The charges against Collick are accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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