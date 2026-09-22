New Jersey to Ban Green Acres Funds to Build Artificial Turf Sports Fields

New Jersey lawmakers are advancing a bill that would prohibit future Green Acres grants and loans from paying to install or replace artificial turf fields.

A bill advancing in the New Jersey Assembly would prohibit future Green Acres grants and loans from paying for artificial turf, with lawmakers citing chemicals, PFAS and microplastics.

TRENTON, NJ — New Jersey lawmakers are moving toward cutting artificial turf projects off from one of the state’s major sources of public park funding, advancing legislation that would prohibit future Green Acres grants and loans from paying to install or replace synthetic playing fields.

Assembly Bill A4908 was released with amendments by the Assembly Environment and Solid Waste Committee on Sept. 17, moving the measure to second reading in the Assembly.

The bill would apply to grant and loan awards made after the legislation takes effect and funded in whole or in part through the Preserve New Jersey Green Acres Fund or another Green Acres fund.

“This bill would prohibit a grant or loan award made after the effective date of the bill” from being used for “the purchase, use, installation, or replacement of artificial turf,” the committee said in its statement accompanying the amended legislation.

Lawmakers Cite Chemicals, PFAS and Microplastics

The committee offered unusually direct language explaining why lawmakers want state Green Acres dollars kept away from artificial turf projects.

“Synthetic turf contains a myriad of chemicals known to be harmful to humans, including carcinogens, neurotoxicants, and endocrine-disrupting chemicals,” the committee said.

Lawmakers also specifically pointed to “microplastics, nanoplastics, and perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances” in making their case for the funding restriction.

“Natural grass is free of the health and environmental hazards associated with synthetic turf,” the committee statement said.

The measure adds another front to the ongoing debate over synthetic playing surfaces in New Jersey, where artificial turf has become commonplace at municipal recreation complexes, schools and athletic facilities.

Bill Does Not Ban Artificial Turf Across New Jersey

A4908 would not prohibit municipalities, school districts or other entities from installing artificial turf with money from other sources.

Instead, it targets the use of state preservation and recreation funding administered through the Green Acres program.

That distinction could become important for municipalities planning new parks, athletic complexes or field replacements that depend upon a combination of local money and state grants.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Green Acres Program provides grants and zero-interest loans to municipal and county governments for open-space acquisition and outdoor recreation development.

Created in 1961, Green Acres has become one of New Jersey’s principal mechanisms for financing public parks, recreation facilities and land preservation.

DEP says voters have authorized $3.3 billion in Green Acres funding over the program’s history. As of December 2024, the program had directly protected more than 725,000 acres and financed 1,256 local and nonprofit park development and stewardship projects.

Sponsors Say Risks Outweigh Benefits

Artificial turf has long been promoted by manufacturers and some public agencies as a way to provide durable playing surfaces that can handle intensive use without the mowing, irrigation and maintenance associated with natural grass.

The Assembly committee acknowledged those arguments in its statement but rejected them as justification for using Green Acres money.

“While synthetic turf is often touted as cost-effective, low-maintenance, and water-saving, the environmental, health, and safety risks greatly outweigh the intended benefits,” the committee said.

The proposal therefore would not settle the broader debate over whether synthetic turf should be permitted. It would determine whether projects using it should remain eligible for a particular category of taxpayer-supported environmental and recreation funding.

The issue is likely to draw attention from municipalities and school communities across the state because artificial fields have become a significant part of local parks and recreation planning.

Amendment Protects Awards Made Before Law Takes Effect

The version released by the Assembly committee includes an important limitation.

“The committee amendments to the bill clarify that Green Acres funds for project awards after the bill’s effective date cannot be used for the purchase, use, installation, or replacement of artificial turf,” lawmakers said.

That means the funding prohibition is aimed at new awards rather than Green Acres money already awarded to projects before the legislation becomes effective.

The bill would take effect immediately if ultimately enacted.

Senate Version Is Already Moving Through Legislature

A4908 was introduced May 7 and referred to the Assembly Environment and Solid Waste Committee.

Its primary Assembly sponsors are Alixon Collazos-Gill, Roy Freiman and Lisa Swain. Co-sponsors include Vincent Kearney, Ravi Bhalla, Katie Brennan, Shama Haider, William Sampson IV and Tennille McCoy.

An identical Senate measure, S3254, is sponsored by Sens. Raj Mukherji and Linda Greenstein. The Senate Environment and Energy Committee reported that legislation favorably on June 8.

A similar proposal was introduced during the previous legislative session as S4941 but did not become law before that session ended.

A4908 has not been certified by the Office of Legislative Services for a fiscal note, meaning the Legislature has not yet published an OLS-certified estimate detailing the measure’s potential financial impact.

The proposal now continues through the New Jersey Legislature, where it would need approval from both chambers in identical form before reaching the governor.

For local governments that rely on Green Acres funding, the legislation could ultimately force a choice when planning future local government recreation projects: build with natural grass using Green Acres assistance, or find another funding source for synthetic turf.