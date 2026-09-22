Crash Closes Newtons Corner Road in Howell After Multiple Utility Poles Damaged

A crash damaged multiple utility poles and closed Newtons Corner Road between Herbertsville and Lakewood-Allenwood roads in Howell Township Tuesday. Photo Illustration by SNN Digital Desk

Howell police shut down Newtons Corner Road between Herbertsville Road and Lakewood-Allenwood Road Tuesday after a motor vehicle crash damaged several utility poles.

HOWELL, NJ — A motor vehicle crash involving multiple damaged utility poles forced the closure of a section of Newtons Corner Road in Howell Township Tuesday, police said.

The Howell Township Police Department announced the closure this morning, advising motorists to stay away from the area while officers and utility crews dealt with the crash scene.

Newtons Corner Road is closed between Herbertsville Road and Lakewood-Allenwood Road.

Multiple Utility Poles Damaged

Police said several utility poles were damaged in the crash, creating a potentially lengthy cleanup and repair operation along the roadway.

Officers were on scene Tuesday morning and a detour had been established around the affected portion of Newtons Corner Road.

Police did not immediately release information regarding the number of vehicles involved, whether anyone was injured or what led to the crash.

The extent of the utility damage was also not immediately clear.

Drivers Told to Avoid Area

The closure affects a heavily traveled section of northern Howell that connects residential neighborhoods with Herbertsville Road and Lakewood-Allenwood Road.

“Please avoid this area,” Howell police said in the traffic advisory.

Motorists should expect delays on surrounding roads as traffic is redirected around the closure.

There was no immediate estimate for when Newtons Corner Road would reopen. Repairs involving damaged utility poles can require extended closures depending on the condition of electrical, communications and other lines attached to the poles.

Police urged drivers to continue using alternate routes while emergency personnel remain at the scene.

More Howell Township news, Monmouth County news and traffic news is available from Shore News Network.

Emergency crews respond to a motor vehicle crash on Newtons Corner Road in Howell Township after multiple utility poles were damaged Tuesday.