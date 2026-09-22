Man gets up to 13 years for sexually abusing teenage girl for two years in Lancaster Township

Brett Michael Bair pleaded guilty to seven charges after the victim told police the abuse happened at least weekly and was too frequent to count

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, PA – A Northumberland County man who sexually abused a teenage girl for two years inside the Lancaster Township home where he was living has been sentenced to four to 13 years in state prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Brett Michael Bair, 38, of Coal Township was sentenced by Judge Thomas Sponaugle after pleading guilty Sept. 8 to aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, terroristic threats, simple assault and indecent assault.

The abuse occurred at a Lancaster Township residence between September 2021 and September 2023, when Bair was living in the victim’s home.

The victim, now 16, reported the abuse to police in 2025.

She told investigators there were too many incidents of sexual abuse to count and estimated they occurred at least once a week when nobody else was home.

The girl also told police that after one incident, Bair threatened to kill her family if she disclosed the sexual abuse.

In a separate incident, she said Bair grabbed her by both shoulders and threw her onto a couch. At least one other person witnessed that assault, according to the case.

Two witnesses also told investigators about separate occasions when they found Bair in the girl’s bed.

During sentencing, the victim’s mother described the effects Bair’s conduct had on her daughter and family. She said Bair had also subjected them to physical, verbal and mental abuse.

The mother became too emotional to finish reading her written statement in court, and Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick completed it on her behalf.

The victim did not address the court directly but asked Haverstick to tell the court that she forgave Bair.

Sponaugle condemned Bair’s conduct before imposing the four-to-13-year state prison sentence.

In addition to prison, Bair must register as a sex offender for life and is prohibited from having contact with the victim or her family.

Lancaster Township Police Detective Josh Whitside filed the charges, and Haverstick prosecuted the case.

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