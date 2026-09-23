Want to Watch a Movie With The Cows? This New Jersey Farm Is Hosting a Spooky “MOOOvie Night”

Movie with a cow - Photo by Kaylin Elizabeth / Memories in a Frame. A Chesterfield event will screen Casper while miniature cows roam among guests during a $35 family movie night Sunday, Oct. 11.

Families can watch the 1995 Halloween favorite Casper while miniature cows roam around them during an Oct. 11 movie night in Chesterfield.

CHESTERFIELD, NJ — Forget the traditional movie theater. A New Jersey event is giving families the chance to watch a Halloween classic while miniature cows wander through the audience — and possibly settle in beside them.

Memories in a Frame is hosting a spooky “MOOOvie Night” on Sunday, Oct. 11, featuring a screening of the 1995 movie Casper at 310 Extonville Road in Chesterfield. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and pillows, grab some popcorn and watch the movie outdoors with the mini cows roaming around them.

Tickets are $35 per person and include a bag of popcorn.

Mini cows will roam during the movie

Movie with a cow – Photo by Kaylin Elizabeth / Memories in a Frame

The experience begins before the movie, when guests will have an opportunity to meet the miniature cows and take photos with them.

Once Casper begins on the big screen, the cows will be allowed to move around the viewing area while families watch the movie.

Organizers say some of the animals may even cuddle up alongside guests during the screening.

The event combines a Halloween movie night with the type of up-close animal experience that has become increasingly popular at farms and family attractions across New Jersey.

What the $35 ticket includes

Admission costs $35 per person, and tickets are required for everyone age 1 and older.

Each ticket includes one bag of popcorn. Additional food and merchandise sold at the concession stand and gift shop are not included in admission.

Guests should bring their own comfortable seating, whether that means a lawn chair, blanket or pillows.

Reservations can be made through the event’s official booking page.

Photos encouraged throughout the experience

Pictures will be taken during the event, and visitors are also encouraged to take their own photographs and videos with the cows.

That includes time before the movie when families can meet the animals, as well as during the screening itself.

Memories in a Frame has promoted the event through its Facebook community.

The unusual movie night adds another option to New Jersey’s growing lineup of seasonal events and Halloween activities.

Rain or shine in Chesterfield

The event is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. and will take place rain or shine.

Organizers say reservations are non-refundable for guests who cancel or fail to attend.

Anyone booking a ticket should also provide an email address they regularly monitor, since reservation confirmations and event communications will be sent electronically.

The Chesterfield event offers something different from the typical fall movie night: a screening of Casper, popcorn and a herd of miniature cows sharing the audience.

Families looking for additional seasonal activities can follow Shore News Network coverage of New Jersey events, family activities, local news, Halloween and New Jersey.