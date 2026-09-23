Pennsylvania man faces sweeping charges involving 14-year-old girl

State police say the case involves a 14-year-old girl and explicit messages

Sewickley Township, PA — A 21-year-old North Versailles man is being held without bail after Pennsylvania State Police accused him of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and exchanging sexually explicit material with her.

Luis Yupangui Castro was arrested Sept. 22 and faces multiple charges, including statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of a person under 16, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and child sexual abuse material-related offenses.

Investigation began after messages were discovered

State police began investigating in July after a relative of the girl allegedly discovered inappropriate communications on her cellphone and alerted her mother.

Investigators said the girl told troopers she first found Yupangui Castro through Instagram and later met him at a party held at a family friend’s home.

According to police, the girl said she later left her home without permission on five separate occasions to meet him.

Police say sexual encounters were recorded

Investigators allege the two engaged in sexual activity on at least two occasions.

Police also said one encounter was recorded on a cellphone.

Troopers obtained a digital download of the girl’s phone and reviewed sexually explicit communications and material that investigators allege involved Yupangui Castro.

The charges also include criminal use of a communication facility and offenses related to photographing, filming or depicting a child engaged in a sexual act.

Defendant denied bail

Yupangui Castro was denied bail following his arrest.

The charges are accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Information about Pennsylvania criminal cases is available through the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania. State police information and contact resources are available through the Pennsylvania State Police.

Anyone with information connected to the investigation can contact Pennsylvania State Police through the agency’s local barracks or tip resources.

More regional crime coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Pennsylvania and Crime pages.

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