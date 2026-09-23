Lucky Montgomery County Powerball ticket scores $100K at Wawa

A $1 Power Play add-on doubled the prize

Horsham Township, PA — A Powerball ticket sold at a Montgomery County Wawa turned into a $100,000 winner in Monday night’s drawing after the player added the Power Play option.

The ticket was sold at Wawa, 132 Welsh Road in Horsham Township, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Power Play doubled the hit

The ticket matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball in the Sept. 21 drawing.

That combination is normally worth $50,000, but the ticket included the $1 Power Play option. With a 2X multiplier drawn Monday night, the prize doubled to $100,000.

The winning numbers were 2, 7, 9, 17 and 58, with Powerball 20. Official Powerball results also confirm the 2X multiplier.

The Wawa location will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Thousands of other Pennsylvania tickets also won

More than 21,900 other Pennsylvania Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 4,900 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 3,100 bought with Double Play.

No ticket matched all six numbers for the jackpot Monday night. Powerball’s official results listed the jackpot at an estimated $314 million for the Sept. 21 drawing.

Players can check prize information through the Pennsylvania Lottery and official Powerball results.

More winning-ticket coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Pennsylvania and Lottery pages.

Key Points