Westmoreland County attorney accused of stealing nearly $98K from divorce client

Detectives say money from a home sale was drained from accounts

Greensburg, PA — A Westmoreland County attorney is accused of taking nearly $98,000 that was supposed to be held for a divorce client, with detectives alleging the money was moved between accounts and spent on personal purchases.

Ashley Lovelace has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property following an investigation by Westmoreland County Detectives.

Client says $97,858 was supposed to be held

The investigation began in August after the client contacted detectives about money tied to her divorce case.

According to investigators, the woman hired Lovelace in June 2025 and paid a $2,500 retainer.

Several months later, a $97,858 check from a real estate sale was issued to the client and her estranged husband. The client told detectives that Lovelace took possession of the money and was supposed to hold it in a lawyer trust account until the divorce was resolved.

Detectives said a second check for the same amount was later issued directly to Lovelace after questions arose over how the original check was written.

Detectives say money moved into other accounts

Investigators said bank records showed the $97,858 was deposited into Lovelace’s business account.

By May, detectives said the entire amount had been transferred into two other checking accounts, including one belonging to Lovelace personally.

From January through May, investigators allege Lovelace used money from those accounts for personal purchases and withdrawals until both were left with deficit balances.

Detective Ray Dupilka said investigators found no indication that the money had been returned to the client.

Client says calls and emails went unanswered

The client told detectives she began trying to reach Lovelace in February but could not get a response.

She said phone calls were not answered, emails went unanswered and the law firm’s website had gone offline.

After hiring another attorney, the woman sought a court hearing in July to force the return of the real estate proceeds. Investigators said Lovelace did not attend.

Lovelace now faces criminal charges of theft and receiving stolen property. The charges are accusations, and she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Information about attorney discipline and professional conduct in Pennsylvania is available through the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, while court information can be found through the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania.

Readers can find more coverage through Shore News Network’s Pennsylvania and Crime pages.

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