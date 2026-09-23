Baltimore road clash ends with 3 arrests and 2 loaded guns seized

Police say two loaded handguns were recovered from a silver Lexus

Baltimore, MD — What began with a plastic soda bottle being thrown at a woman’s vehicle allegedly escalated into a gun threat on Belair Road, leading Baltimore police to arrest three young men and recover two loaded handguns a day later.

The incident happened around 11:46 a.m. on Sept. 19 in the 6700 block of Belair Road, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Woman says two men flashed guns

A 41-year-old woman told officers that two unidentified men riding in a silver Lexus threw a plastic soda bottle at her vehicle.

She said the men then displayed two handguns.

Police circulated a description of the men and the Lexus as officers searched for the vehicle.

Lexus spotted the next day

Detectives located the Lexus around 6:33 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the unit block of Maple Avenue.

Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested all three people inside following a brief investigation.

Police said two loaded handguns were recovered.

Those arrested were two 19-year-old men and a 20-year-old man. All three were taken to Central Booking and charged with multiple handgun violations.

The charges are accusations, and the men are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

More information about ongoing investigations is available through the Baltimore Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information can contact Baltimore Police at 410-396-2444.

More local coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Baltimore and Crime pages.

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