Late-night DC robbery ends with silver Mercedes stolen

The silver two-door C300 was taken late Monday night

Washington, DC — A silver Mercedes-Benz was stolen during a robbery in Southeast DC late Monday night, sending police searching for two suspects.

The robbery was reported around 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 22 in the 3400 block of 25th Street SE, according to an AlertDC crime notice.

Two suspects sought after robbery

Police said one suspect was a 46-year-old Black woman wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

The second suspect was described as a Black man dressed entirely in black.

The vehicle taken was a silver, two-door 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 with Maryland plates.

The initial alert did not say whether anyone was hurt or provide details about how the robbery unfolded.

Police ask public not to approach

MPD urged anyone who sees the suspects or vehicle not to approach and instead call 911.

Anyone with information can call MPD at 202-727-9099. The department also says rewards of up to $10,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest and conviction in violent crime cases.

More local coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Washington DC and Crime pages.

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