Gut feeling sends Charles County man back inside for $50K lottery win

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One last ticket turned an ordinary lunch stop into a huge payday

Suitland, MD — A Charles County man was already walking away from a Wawa when a nagging feeling told him to turn around — a decision that ultimately led to a $50,000 Pick 5 win.

The longtime Pick 5 player told the Maryland Lottery he had already bought tickets earlier that morning and was simply stopping for lunch when one of his favorite number combinations popped back into his mind.

Instead of ignoring the thought, he went back inside and played it.

One forgotten number combination paid off

The electrician said the winning combination, 2-6-2-7-4, was built from family birthdays.

Later that night, he checked the drawing results and slowly uncovered the numbers one by one.

The first four matched.

Then came the final digit — 4 — completing the $50,000 top-prize combination.

The winning ticket was sold at Wawa, located at 6101 Allentown Road in Suitland.

Wawa gets a bonus too

The Prince George’s County store will receive a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Pick 5 gives players the chance to win up to $50,000 on a $1 straight wager. Players can find official game details through the Maryland Lottery and review Pick 5 information on the Maryland Lottery Pick 5 page.

More winning-ticket coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Maryland and Lottery pages.

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