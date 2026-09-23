Six masked juveniles hunted after armed robbery on Benning Road

Police say a handgun was involved in the Saturday night robbery

Washington, DC — Six masked juveniles were being sought after an armed robbery Saturday night along Benning Road NE, where police said a handgun was involved.

The robbery was reported around 8:43 p.m. on Sept. 19 in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE, according to an AlertDC crime notice.

Six juveniles sought after robbery

Police said all six juveniles were wearing black ski masks.

Two were described as wearing white tops with blue jeans, while four others were wearing black shirts and blue jeans.

The initial alert did not say whether anyone was hurt or provide details about what was taken during the robbery.

Police warn public not to approach

MPD urged anyone who spots people matching the descriptions not to approach them and instead call 911.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099. MPD says it offers rewards of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in violent crime cases.

More local coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Washington DC and Crime pages.

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