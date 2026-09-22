Smash-and-grab at Hackensack mall sparks gunshot scare

Shattered jewelry case sent shoppers scrambling to call 911

Hackensack, NJ — What sounded like gunfire inside a busy Bergen County mall Tuesday turned out to be a smash-and-grab jewelry theft at Bloomingdale’s, prompting a major police response before officers determined no shots had been fired.

Hackensack police responded to The Shops at Riverside after multiple 911 callers reported possible gunshots inside the mall.

Shattering glass mistaken for gunfire

Investigators later determined the alarming sounds came from a display case being smashed inside Bloomingdale’s.

Police said a suspect entered the department store, shattered the case and stole several pieces of jewelry before getting away.

No injuries were reported.

The mall, located at 390 Hackensack Avenue, is anchored by Bloomingdale’s and features dozens of luxury retailers and restaurants.

Suspect remains on the run

Hackensack detectives are investigating the theft, and the suspect had not been arrested when police issued their update.

The initial reports brought a response from Hackensack police, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department, Regional SWAT and surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Police said the mall later resumed normal operations and there was no continuing threat to the public.

Anyone with information can contact the Hackensack Police Department at 201-646-7777.

More local coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s New Jersey and Crime pages.

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