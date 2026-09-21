Crashes Snarl New Jersey Morning Commute From Jersey City to South Jersey

Multiple crashes were disrupting major New Jersey highways Monday morning, including incidents on the Turnpike, Route 9, Route 34, I-295 and the Commodore Barry Bridge.

NEW JERSEY — Drivers faced a rough Monday morning commute as crashes blocked lanes and shut down stretches of several major highways across the state.

According to 511NJ, incidents were affecting traffic in Jersey City, South Amboy, Old Bridge, Mansfield Township and on the Commodore Barry Bridge heading toward Pennsylvania.

Turnpike crash blocks lane in Jersey City

As of 8:33 a.m., a crash was reported on the New Jersey Turnpike-Hudson County Extension eastbound at the Interchange 14C toll plaza in Jersey City.

The center lane was blocked.

Drivers heading toward the Holland Tunnel and lower Manhattan could encounter additional congestion while the crash is cleared.

Route 9 crash in South Amboy

A crash was also reported at 8:32 a.m. on Route 9 southbound north of Route 35 in South Amboy.

One of the highway’s two right lanes was closed.

The incident could affect commuters traveling through the busy Middlesex County corridor toward Old Bridge and points south.

Route 34 closed during crash investigation

A more serious disruption was reported on Route 34 in Old Bridge Township.

As of 7:48 a.m., a crash investigation had closed the highway in both directions south of County Routes 689 and 645.

All lanes were reported closed in both directions.

Motorists were being forced to seek alternate routes while investigators remained at the scene.

Commodore Barry Bridge delays

Drivers heading west toward Pennsylvania were also dealing with delays on the Commodore Barry Bridge.

A crash on the Pennsylvania side had two right lanes closed as of 7:56 a.m.

Traffic was moving at approximately 25 mph, with authorities warning motorists to expect delays.

I-295 ramp affected in Mansfield

In Burlington County, a crash on I-295 northbound at Exit 52 for Columbus Road in Mansfield Township was affecting the ramp lane and right shoulder.

That incident was reported at approximately 7:35 a.m.

Drivers throughout New Jersey were advised to allow additional travel time and check current traffic conditions before heading out as emergency crews worked to clear several crash scenes.