Brooklyn man gets 17 years after carjacking rampage ends with NYPD detective shot by friendly fire

Prosecutors say Kevin Dubuisson stole a livery driver’s SUV injured an 87-year-old woman and her daughter and triggered a police confrontation in Whitestone

QUEENS, NY – A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 17 years in prison after a Whitestone carjacking spree ended with two women injured and an NYPD detective shot in the hand and leg by friendly fire while officers moved in to arrest him.

Kevin Dubuisson, 29, was sentenced after pleading guilty in July to first-degree assault, first- and second-degree robbery, attempted second-degree robbery and second-degree menacing, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Queens Supreme Court Justice Toni Cimino imposed the 17-year prison term Friday, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The case stems from a series of incidents beginning at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2025.

Prosecutors said Dubuisson entered the driver’s seat of a white Hyundai Santa Fe that was running with its keys inside at a Mobil gas station on Parsons Boulevard in Whitestone.

A gas station employee confronted him and attempted to remove the keys, leading to a physical altercation. Dubuisson eventually left the vehicle and property.

A woman who had watched the confrontation from across the street was then approached by Dubuisson, prosecutors said. He threatened to kill her and placed a fist in his waistband in a manner that appeared to indicate he was holding a firearm.

About 10 minutes later, Dubuisson approached a man sitting in a black Toyota Highlander near 22nd Road and the Whitestone Expressway Service Road.

Prosecutors said Dubuisson demanded the vehicle while holding what appeared to be a metal hook near the driver’s head.

The driver got out with the key fob in his pocket and ran.

Dubuisson chased the man for several blocks, pushed him from behind and demanded the keys, according to prosecutors. The driver threw them, and Dubuisson retrieved them before returning to the Highlander.

Minutes later, a 59-year-old woman was helping her 87-year-old mother get out of another vehicle when Dubuisson backed the stolen Toyota into their vehicle at high speed, prosecutors said.

The impact caused their vehicle to strike both women and knock them to the ground.

Both were taken to a hospital. The 87-year-old suffered a broken wrist and other injuries.

NYPD Detective Corey Fisher, who was on duty but not in uniform, had spotted Dubuisson running with a metal object and encountered the Highlander’s driver along the road.

Fisher pursued Dubuisson and saw him get into the Toyota and strike the women’s vehicle, according to the district attorney.

The detective positioned his unmarked Chrysler Pacifica, with its police lights activated, in front of the Toyota in an attempt to stop Dubuisson from leaving.

Dubuisson drove the Toyota into the side of the police vehicle, bringing the SUV to a stop, prosecutors said.

Fisher and his partner got out with their weapons drawn and ordered Dubuisson to stop the vehicle.

Uniformed officers arrived and approached the Toyota with their weapons drawn.

Gunfire then erupted from the vicinity of several uniformed officers, according to prosecutors, and Fisher was struck in his right hand and left leg in what authorities described as a friendly fire incident.

Fisher underwent two surgeries to reattach tendons in his hand and place a metal rod in his leg. A third operation was later required to reattach the rod.

Dubuisson’s guilty plea resolved the robbery, assault, attempted robbery and menacing charges against him.

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