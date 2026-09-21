Candy-shaped meth found with handgun during Wildwood arrest sparks warning to parents

Prosecutors say colorful methamphetamine seized from a Vineland man’s vehicle could be mistaken by children for candy or vitamins

WILDWOOD, NJ – Colorful methamphetamine shaped in a way that could resemble candy or children’s vitamins was discovered alongside a handgun during a Wildwood investigation, prompting Cape May County prosecutors to warn families about the risk of accidental ingestion.

The drugs were recovered following the arrest of Mark Davis, 36, of Vineland, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Wildwood Police Department.

Wildwood patrol officers responded Thursday to the 200 East block of Spencer Avenue for a report of an individual with a handgun.

Officers investigated and located Davis, who was identified as the suspect, authorities said.

Wildwood detectives later obtained and executed a search warrant on Davis’ vehicle, where authorities said they recovered suspected narcotics and a handgun.

The suspected drugs were submitted to the Cape May County Forensic Laboratory for testing.

Laboratory analysis determined the seized substance was methamphetamine, according to prosecutors.

Authorities raised particular concern over the appearance of the methamphetamine, describing it as colorful and uniquely shaped in a manner that could resemble candy or a child’s vitamin.

Prosecutors warned that the appearance could attract children who may not recognize the substance as dangerous, increasing the possibility of accidental ingestion.

Davis was charged with second-degree possession of a weapon, second-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon, third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force is continuing to work with local, state and federal agencies targeting illegal drug distribution.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity or other criminal activity can contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or submit an anonymous tip at cmcpo.tips.

The charges against Davis are accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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