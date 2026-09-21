Suspect caught in Pennsylvania day after 62-year-old man killed in Dundalk shooting

Baltimore County detectives say the unidentified man will be extradited to Maryland in connection with Anthony Storms’ killing

DUNDALK, MD – A suspect was captured in Pennsylvania one day after 62-year-old Anthony Storms was shot and killed in Dundalk, with Baltimore County detectives now working to bring the man back to Maryland.

The adult male suspect was taken into custody Friday in connection with the fatal shooting, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Police have not released the suspect’s name.

Detectives said his identity will be made public after the extradition process is completed.

The arrest comes after officers responded shortly before 2:10 p.m. Thursday to the unit block of Shipping Place in Dundalk.

Officers found Storms suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 62-year-old was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Baltimore County homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Police said preliminary findings indicate the shooting was an isolated incident.

Authorities have not released information about what led to the shooting, the relationship between Storms and the suspect or how investigators identified the man taken into custody.

Details about where in Pennsylvania the suspect was arrested were also not provided.

Baltimore County detectives are coordinating with the jurisdiction that made the arrest to facilitate the suspect’s extradition to Maryland.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Baltimore County Police at 410-887-4636.

Key Points