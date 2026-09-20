Two Cumberland Men Jailed Without Bond on Narcotics Indictments

Brian Scott Shelton and Collin Ray Taylor were arrested on grand jury indictments in Cumberland on Saturday, while police also handled separate trespassing and theft cases.

CUMBERLAND, MD — Two Cumberland men were arrested Saturday on grand jury indictments charging them with narcotics offenses, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

Brian Scott Shelton, 39, and Collin Ray Taylor, 20, were both taken into custody Sept. 19 on bench warrants issued three days earlier.

Both men were transported to the Allegany County Detention Center and later appeared before a District Court commissioner, who ordered them held without bond.

Shelton faces four drug charges

Shelton was indicted on charges of distribution of narcotics, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than cannabis and maintaining a common nuisance for distributing narcotics.

Police did not release additional details about the investigation that led to the indictment.

Taylor also indicted on narcotics charges

Taylor was charged with distribution of narcotics, possession with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than cannabis.

He also remains held at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond.

The charges against Shelton and Taylor are accusations and have not been proven in court.

Trespassing summons served

Police also served a criminal summons Saturday on Steven Michael Rosier, 28, of Cumberland.

The charge stems from a Sept. 7 trespassing complaint at a residence in the 200 block of East Industrial Boulevard.

Officers said Rosier entered property that was conspicuously posted with signs prohibiting trespassing.

After an application for charges was submitted to the Allegany County District Court Commissioner’s Office, a summons was issued charging Rosier with trespassing on posted property.

He signed the summons and was released pending trial.

Man cited in theft case

In a separate incident Saturday, Cumberland Police responded to a business in the 200 block of Greene Street for a reported theft.

Officers determined that Michael Anthony Butler Jr., 38, of Cumberland, had allegedly stolen merchandise and left the store.

Butler was arrested and issued a criminal citation for theft of less than $100 before being released pending trial in Allegany County District Court.