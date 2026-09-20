FBI Director Kash Patel Joins Suffolk County Police for Law Enforcement Forum in Port Jefferson

FBI Director Kash Patel joined Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina and other law enforcement officials during a forum in Port Jefferson. Photo courtesy Suffolk County Police Department. Photo by Suffolk Co. PD

FBI Director Kash Patel met with local, state and federal law enforcement leaders Thursday in Port Jefferson for a discussion focused on policing partnerships, crime and the future of law enforcement.

PORT JEFFERSON, NY — FBI Director Kash Patel joined Suffolk County police and other local, state and federal law enforcement officials Thursday for a law enforcement forum in Port Jefferson.

The event included a fireside chat and panel discussion bringing together representatives from multiple agencies to discuss cooperation between different levels of law enforcement.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina participated in the panel alongside other law enforcement officials.

Partnerships and policing take center stage

Photos by Suffolk County Police Dept / Facebook

The discussion focused on the importance of partnerships among local, state and federal agencies, as well as crime trends and the future of policing.

Suffolk County police said the panel also discussed efforts to keep crime at what the department described as record-low levels.

Patel’s appearance brought the head of the FBI together with law enforcement officials working at the county and local levels, where federal partnerships can play a role in investigations involving violent crime, organized crime, narcotics, gangs and other cases that cross jurisdictional boundaries.

Police organizations hosted event

The Port Jefferson event was hosted by the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association, United Coalition of Public Safety and the Suffolk County Police Asian Jade Society.

The Asian Jade Society is a fraternal organization made up of members of the Suffolk County Police Department that also works on community outreach and relationships between law enforcement and Suffolk County’s Asian American communities.

Suffolk County police shared images from the gathering while describing the event as an opportunity for law enforcement leaders to discuss cooperation and challenges facing policing.