NYPD Seeks Suspect Who Fired Multiple Shots From Brooklyn Rooftop

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for reckless endangerment after multiple shots were fired from a Brooklyn rooftop. Photos digitally enhanced by SNN Digital Desk

Police are searching for an unidentified person accused of firing a gun several times from the rooftop landing of a Dumont Avenue building in Brooklyn before fleeing on foot.

BROOKLYN, NY — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted for reckless endangerment after multiple gunshots were fired from the rooftop of a Brooklyn building Wednesday night.

The incident happened at approximately 7:39 p.m. Sept. 16 at 360 Dumont Avenue within the 73rd Precinct and Police Service Area 2.

Police said the unidentified individual went to the rooftop landing and discharged a firearm multiple times.

Suspect fled after gunfire

The person fled the area on foot after the shots were fired and remained wanted as of Saturday.

The NYPD did not report any injuries in connection with the incident or provide additional information about what may have prompted the gunfire.

Investigators are seeking information that could help identify and locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through @NYPDTips on X.