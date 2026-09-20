Six Firefighters Injured as Smoke Explosion Erupts During 4-Alarm Brooklyn Restaurant Fire

FDNY firefighters battle a four-alarm restaurant fire on North 5th Street in Brooklyn that injured six firefighters and prompted a mayday after a smoke explosion. Photos by FDNY

About 115 FDNY units responded to a four-alarm fire that spread through three adjoining Brooklyn restaurants Saturday evening before a smoke explosion prompted a mayday.

BROOKLYN, NY — Six firefighters suffered minor injuries Saturday evening while battling a four-alarm fire that spread through three adjoining restaurants in Brooklyn, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters were called to 135 North 5th Street at approximately 5:30 p.m. Arriving companies found fire inside a restaurant that had extended through the cockloft into two neighboring restaurants.

Smoke explosion prompts mayday

Six firefighters suffered minor injuries during a four-alarm Brooklyn restaurant fire that spread to adjoining businesses and triggered a mayday. Photo by FDNY

About 35 minutes into the operation, conditions suddenly worsened when firefighters encountered what FDNY officials described as a smoke explosion.

“About 35 minutes into the operation, we had a smoke explosion,” Deputy Chief Michele Fitzsimmons said. “We transmitted a mayday out of an abundance of caution to make sure that none of our members were injured.”

Six firefighters ultimately suffered minor injuries during the response.

The FDNY did not immediately provide additional details about their injuries or whether any required hospitalization.

Four-alarm response brought about 115 units

Approximately 115 FDNY units responded as firefighters worked to contain the blaze and prevent additional extension through the connected structures.

The fire was brought under control shortly before 8:30 p.m., roughly three hours after the initial response.

Fire officials have not identified the restaurants involved or announced where the blaze originated within the commercial space.

The cause remains under investigation.