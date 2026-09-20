Popular Beach Tacos Food Truck Goes Up for Sale After Brand’s Expansion in Toms River

The Beach Tacos truck being offered for sale is a 2022 Ford Step Van with approximately 1,200 miles and a commercial kitchen buildout completed in 2023.

A nearly new, fully equipped Beach Tacos food truck that helped build the Jersey Shore taco brand is being offered for sale as the business continues operating its year-round Toms River restaurant.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — One of the food trucks associated with Beach Tacos, the Jersey Shore taco brand that grew from mobile and boardwalk service into a full-scale Toms River restaurant, has been put up for sale according to an advertisement being pushed on Facebook and Facebook marketplace this week.

The 2022 Ford Step Van is being marketed on Facebook Marketplace as a fully built, ready-to-operate food truck with only about 1,200 miles on the vehicle.

The seller said the truck originally cost approximately $151,000, with its custom restaurant buildout completed in 2023. An asking price was not included in the information provided with the listing.

Truck comes with a complete commercial kitchen

The 24-foot truck is being sold heavily equipped rather than as an empty vehicle awaiting conversion.

Its kitchen includes a 48-inch flat-top grill, 18-inch char grill, two 50-pound deep fryers, a three-pan steam table, refrigerated grill stand, low-boy refrigerator and freezer, salad preparation station and a two-burner tabletop stove.

The truck also has a 10-foot hood and Class K fire-suppression system, a three-compartment sink, 30-gallon freshwater tank and 50-gallon wastewater tank.

A Predator 9500 generator powers the operation, while two 100-pound propane tanks supply the cooking equipment.

The buildout also includes air conditioning, six cameras and a six-foot serving window.

The seller described the truck as “hardly used” and “ready to work.”

Beach Tacos built its following on mobile food

The truck is closely tied to the roots of a brand that has become increasingly familiar around the Jersey Shore.

Beach Tacos first developed a following through its food-truck operation before expanding into a permanent shore location. When the company began planning its move into Toms River, Shorebeat reported that Beach Tacos had built its following with a signature food truck before opening a permanent restaurant.

Its menu became known for tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, tostadas and other Mexican-inspired beach food.

The business subsequently expanded beyond its seasonal shore roots into Toms River, creating a year-round version of the concept.

Toms River restaurant remains open

The truck listing does not indicate that Beach Tacos is closing its Toms River restaurant.

The company’s current Beach Tacos & Tequila restaurant operates at 1137 Fischer Boulevard in Toms River, serving lunch and dinner seven days a week.

The expanded concept combines the taco menu with a full-service restaurant and bar, offering outdoor seating, cocktails, catering and takeout.

The current menu includes birria tacos, carne asada tacos, blackened shrimp tacos, al pastor, burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas and other dishes that grew out of the original Beach Tacos concept.

From food truck to full restaurant

Beach Tacos’ growth reflects a familiar path in the Jersey Shore restaurant business: build a following through seasonal and mobile service, then move into a permanent year-round location.

The company describes its own history as beginning at the shore before bringing the concept inland to Toms River.

Its Fischer Boulevard restaurant is of course, a much larger operation than the original truck, with full table service, a bar and expanded menu.

For someone looking to enter the food-truck business, much of the costly buildout work has already been completed.