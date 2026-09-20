NYPD Seeks Man and Woman in Armed Robbery at Claremont Park

The NYPD is searching for a man and woman accused of robbing a 35-year-old victim at gunpoint inside Claremont Park in the Bronx.

Police say a 35-year-old man was robbed of jewelry, his wallet and about $600 after meeting a woman inside Claremont Park in the Bronx.

BRONX, NY — The NYPD is searching for a man and woman accused of robbing a 35-year-old victim at gunpoint inside Claremont Park.

Police said the robbery happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 near East 170th Street and Clay Avenue in the 44th Precinct.

The victim had met an unidentified woman inside the park when an unidentified man approached him.

Woman allegedly displayed firearm

Investigators said the woman displayed a firearm and demanded the victim’s property.

The victim complied and handed over a bracelet, necklace and wallet containing approximately $600.

The man and woman then fled the area on foot.

Police did not report any injuries.

NYPD asks public for help

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through @NYPDTips on X.