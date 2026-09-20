Yonkers Man Arrested After Police Find Nearly 28 Pounds of Cannabis in New Rochelle Rental Car

New Rochelle police say they recovered approximately 23 pounds of concentrated cannabis and 4.5 pounds of marijuana from a rental car assigned to a Yonkers man.

Joseph Fasce, 22, was arrested after New Rochelle police responding to a suspicious vehicle call said they found about 23 pounds of concentrated cannabis and 4.5 pounds of marijuana inside the car.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A report of a suspicious vehicle with a broken window led New Rochelle police to the discovery of nearly 28 pounds of cannabis products and the arrest of a 22-year-old Yonkers man.

Officers were called to North Avenue at approximately 5:25 p.m. Sept. 8 after someone reported a black sedan with a broken passenger-side window and a man leaning into the vehicle.

Police said it was initially unclear whether someone had broken into the car or whether the man was trying to gain access to his own vehicle.

Police say cannabis was visible inside car

Officers contacted Joseph Fasce, 22, of Yonkers, who told police he did not know how the passenger window had been broken.

Fasce produced documentation showing the vehicle was a rental assigned to him, according to the New Rochelle Police Department.

During the encounter, officers said they saw a substantial amount of marijuana and concentrated cannabis packaging in plain view inside the car.

Police said the amount appeared to be well above New York’s legal possession limits.

Nearly 23 pounds of concentrated cannabis recovered

Further investigation determined that Fasce allegedly possessed approximately 23 pounds of concentrated cannabis and another 4.5 pounds of marijuana, police said.

He was detained and allegedly told officers the cannabis was for personal use.

Fasce was subsequently arrested.

Felony cannabis charge filed

Police charged Fasce with first-degree criminal possession of cannabis, a Class D felony, and third-degree criminal possession of cannabis, a Class A misdemeanor.

The department did not announce any charge related to the broken vehicle window.

The charges are accusations. Fasce is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.