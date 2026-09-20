Delaware Man Jailed on $116,600 Bond After Armed Confrontation Inside Felton Barn

John Baker, 55, of Bridgeville, was arrested after Delaware State Police said he threatened two people with a handgun during a confrontation inside a Felton barn.

Delaware State Police say John Baker, 55, of Bridgeville threatened two men with a handgun, fired a shot into the air and fled after entering a barn in Felton late Thursday night.

FELTON, DE — A Bridgeville man is being held on a $116,600 cash bond after Delaware State Police said he entered a barn in Felton, assaulted one man and threatened two people with a handgun before firing a shot into the air.

John Baker, 55, was arrested Sept. 18 following an investigation into the confrontation, which occurred shortly before midnight the previous evening, according to the Delaware State Police.

Troopers were called to the 500 block of Black Swamp Road at approximately 11:40 p.m. Sept. 17 for a reported assault.

Police say dispute turned physical

Investigators said Baker, who was described by police as intoxicated, entered a barn on the property and became involved in a verbal dispute with another person.

The confrontation escalated when Baker allegedly began assaulting the man.

Police said Baker then pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim and threatened to kill him.

A second person entered the area during the confrontation, and Baker allegedly pointed the firearm at that person as well.

Neither victim was injured, police said.

Shot fired as suspect left property

As Baker fled the barn, police allege he fired one shot into the air before leaving the property.

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit assumed the investigation and recovered a spent shell casing from the scene.

The following day, Baker called 911 and told authorities he was at a gas station in the 11000 block of South Dupont Highway in Felton.

Troopers and detectives responded and took him into custody without incident.

Handgun recovered during investigation

Detectives later determined that Baker had allegedly given the firearm to a friend before his arrest.

Police subsequently recovered the gun.

Baker was taken to Delaware State Police Troop 3, where he was charged with felony firearm offenses and other related charges.

He was arraigned through the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on a $116,600 cash bond.

The charges are accusations. Baker is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.