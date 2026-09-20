NYPD Seeks Man Accused of Groping 19-Year-Old Woman on Queens Bus

The NYPD is searching for a man accused of grabbing a 19-year-old woman aboard an MTA bus in Queens before fleeing on foot.

Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing a 19-year-old woman’s buttocks while she was riding an MTA bus near Union Turnpike and Utopia Parkway.

QUEENS, NY — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for forcible touching after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly groped aboard an MTA bus in Queens.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 8:45 a.m. Sept. 14 while the victim was riding a Q75 bus near Union Turnpike and Utopia Parkway in the 107th Precinct.

According to investigators, the unidentified man approached the woman from behind and grabbed her buttocks.

Suspect fled after leaving bus

Police said the man then exited the bus and fled on foot northbound on Springfield Boulevard.

No additional description of the suspect was included in the Crime Stoppers notice.

The NYPD has not reported any other injuries connected to the incident.

Police ask public for information

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through @NYPDTips on X.