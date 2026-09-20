Gunman Robs Manhattan Business of $2,000, Flees Into West 4th Street Subway Station

The NYPD is searching for a gunman accused of stealing approximately $2,000 from a Manhattan business before fleeing into the West 4th Street subway station.

The NYPD is searching for a man accused of displaying a firearm, robbing a Greenwich Village business of about $2,000 and escaping into the subway system Friday afternoon.

MANHATTAN, NY — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Manhattan business at gunpoint Friday afternoon before fleeing into the West 4th Street subway station.

The robbery happened at approximately 2:24 p.m. Sept. 18 inside a commercial establishment at 378 Avenue of the Americas in the NYPD’s 6th Precinct.

Police said the unidentified man displayed a black firearm and demanded money from a 28-year-old male employee.

Suspect fled with bag containing cash

The employee complied, and the suspect allegedly took a bag containing approximately $2,000.

Police said the man then fled on foot and entered the nearby West 4th Street subway station.

No injuries were reported in the Crime Stoppers notice.

NYPD asks public for help

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through @NYPDTips on X.