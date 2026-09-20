Woman Spits on 3-Year-Old Girl in Random Manhattan Encounter

The NYPD is searching for a woman accused of spitting at a 3-year-old girl during an encounter on East 4th Street in Manhattan.

Police are searching for an unidentified woman accused of approaching a 3-year-old girl in the East Village before spitting at the child as her parents tried to pull her away.

MANHATTAN, NY — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for endangering the welfare of a child after an encounter involving a 3-year-old girl in Manhattan.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 10:55 a.m. Sept. 10 near East 4th Street between First and Second avenues in the 9th Precinct.

According to investigators, the unidentified woman approached the child and attempted to engage her.

Parents tried to move child away

Police said the girl’s parents attempted to pull their daughter away from the woman.

During the encounter, the woman allegedly spat at the 3-year-old before fleeing the area on foot.

The NYPD did not report any physical injuries to the child or provide additional details about what led to the interaction.

Police seek public’s help

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through @NYPDTips on X.