New Jersey State Trooper Returns From Overseas Deployment After Flying C-17 Missions

Trooper Vasco presents a framed American flag to the New Jersey State Police after returning from an overseas deployment as a C-17 pilot.

Trooper Vasco of the New Jersey State Police recently returned home after serving as a C-17 pilot in the U.S. Central Command area of operations.

WEST TRENTON, NJ — A New Jersey State Police trooper has returned home following an overseas military deployment where he served as a pilot aboard one of the U.S. Air Force’s largest transport aircraft.

Trooper Vasco, assigned to the State Police Aviation Training & Maintenance Unit, served as a C-17 pilot in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, according to the New Jersey State Police.

During the deployment, Vasco carried an American flag aboard an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III.

Flag Presented to New Jersey State Police

After returning home, Vasco had the flag framed and presented it to the New Jersey State Police.

The department shared photographs of the presentation while recognizing Vasco for balancing his military service with his career as a state trooper.

“We thank Trooper Vasco for his service and dedication to our country and the NJSP,” State Police said.

The C-17 Globemaster III is a four-engine military transport aircraft used to move personnel, vehicles, equipment and other cargo during military operations around the world.

Vasco has since returned to his duties with the New Jersey State Police Aviation Training & Maintenance Unit.