Gunman Opens Fire During Brooklyn Dispute, Woman Shot in Ankle and Teen Grazed

The NYPD is searching for a gunman accused of opening fire during a dispute near Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue, injuring two people.

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly fired multiple shots during a dispute near Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue, injuring a 37-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man.

BROOKLYN, NY — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted in connection with a shooting that injured two people in Brooklyn.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 4 p.m. Sept. 7 near Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue in the 71st Precinct.

According to investigators, two unidentified individuals became involved in a verbal dispute.

Shots fired during argument

Police said one of the individuals displayed a firearm and fired multiple rounds in the direction of the other person.

A 37-year-old woman was struck in the ankle, while a 19-year-old man was grazed in the foot.

The NYPD did not say the two injured people were involved in the original dispute.

The suspected shooter fled on foot westbound along Eastern Parkway.

NYPD seeks public’s help

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through @NYPDTips on X.