Fundraiser Set for Toms River Firefighter’s Family After Wife Killed in Lavallette Crash

Ursula Keating, wife of Silverton Fire Chief and EMT John Keating, was killed Saturday when an SUV crashed into the outdoor dining area at Meg’s Grill in Lavallette.

Ursula Keating, wife of longtime firefighter, EMT and retired police officer John Keating, was the 56-year-old Toms River woman killed when an SUV crashed into the outdoor dining area at Meg’s Grill Saturday.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — A fundraiser has been established for the family of longtime Toms River firefighter John Keating after his wife, Ursula Keating, was killed Saturday when a vehicle crashed into diners outside Meg’s Grill in Lavallette.

Members of the local fire service identified Ursula as the 56-year-old Toms River woman who died following the Sept. 19 crash.

An online fundraiser titled “Keating Family” was established following Ursula’s death to help the family through the aftermath of the tragedy. The Give-In-Kind campaign is setup to help the family during their period of grief.

“John Keating and his family have dedicated their lives to assisting others,” the organizer, Robert Baran, wrote.

Baran describes Keating’s decades of public service as a police officer, volunteer fire chief, EMT and career firefighter.

“John has dedicated his life as a Police Officer, Volunteer Fire Chief, EMT, and Career Firefighter [and] has answered the call for more than can be counted,” he wrote. “Please help us in this difficult time for his family. Any donation is greatly appreciated.”

Keating is currently chief and an EMT with the Silverton Volunteer Fire Company in Toms River.

A recent Toms River Board of Fire Commissioners profile of John and his son Colin documented a family tradition of public service stretching across generations.

Keating told the department that he first volunteered alongside his own father before later watching his son join the fire service.

“Growing up around the fire service and seeing the impact firefighters have when people need help the most really inspired me,” Keating said in the profile.

Ursula killed while dining at Meg’s Grill

The crash that claimed Ursula’s life happened at approximately 11:12 a.m. Saturday at Meg’s Grill on Grand Central Avenue in Lavallette.

According to Lavallette Police, a 93-year-old Lavallette woman driving a 2014 Buick Encore was attempting to park in front of the restaurant when she apparently pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

The Buick accelerated rapidly into the restaurant’s outdoor dining area and then struck the building.

Seven restaurant patrons were injured and transported to hospitals with various injuries.

Ursula suffered fatal injuries.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Police have said the crash remains under investigation.

Emergency crews from across Ocean County responded

The scale of the crash brought emergency personnel from several surrounding communities.

Lavallette Police, Fire, First Aid and the borough Building Department responded along with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Toms River Police Department and EMS, Ocean Beach Fire Department, Seaside Heights Police and Fire Departments and Tri-Boro EMS.

Meg’s Grill subsequently announced that it would close Sunday and Monday following the tragedy.

The restaurant said its building was structurally intact but described the emotional impact of the crash on its employees and customers.

“Our building is fine and was undamaged. But I can’t say the same for our hearts,” the restaurant said.

Community now rallies around family that has spent years helping others

Decades spent serving New Jersey communities

Keating has been a Silverton Fire Company member for 15 years and is a life member of the company. The Silverton Volunteer Fire Company currently lists Keating as its chief and an EMT.

Before coming to Toms River, he spent 25 years with the Garfield Fire Department and served as a fire chief for years across his firefighting career.

Keating also retired as a police lieutenant with the City of Garfield and continued working in the fire service after his law enforcement career.

He also serves as a fire instructor, passing decades of experience on to newer firefighters.

John and Ursula were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in 2026.

For members of the Toms River fire service, Ursula’s death struck a family deeply embedded in emergency services.

John Keating has spent much of his adult life responding when other families faced fires, medical emergencies and other crises. The fundraiser established after Saturday’s crash is now asking the community to support his family during its own sudden tragedy.

The Lavallette Police Department has not announced any charges in connection with the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.