One Dead, Several Injured After 93-Year-Old Crashes Car into Jersey Shore Restaurant

Emergency crews respond after a Buick Encore crashed through the outdoor dining area of Meg’s Grill in Lavallette, killing a 56-year-old Toms River woman.

A 93-year-old Lavallette woman apparently pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while parking Saturday morning, sending a Buick Encore through the outdoor dining area of Meg’s Grill and into the building.

LAVALLETTE, NJ — A 56-year-old Toms River woman was killed and several other people were injured Saturday morning when an SUV accelerated into the outdoor dining area of Meg’s Grill in Lavallette and crashed into the building. Initial reports have confirmed at least 7 others were injured. The extent of those injuries is unknown.

According to the Lavallette Police Department, the crash happened at approximately 11:12 a.m. Sept. 19 as the driver of a 2014 Buick Encore was attempting to park in front of the restaurant along Grand Central Avenue.

Police said the driver, a 93-year-old Lavallette woman, apparently pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

The Buick “accelerated rapidly into the outdoor dining area of the restaurant and into the building,” police said.

Toms River woman fatally injured

Police said seven restaurant patrons were injured and transported to hospitals with what authorities described as a variety of injuries.

A 56-year-old woman from Toms River was fatally injured.

Her identity had not been publicly released by police.

The 93-year-old driver suffered minor injuries, according to the department.

Large emergency response on Route 35

The crash brought emergency crews from across northern Ocean County into the small barrier-island community.

Lavallette Police, Fire, First Aid and the borough Building Department responded to the scene.

Assistance also came from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Toms River Police Department and EMS, Ocean Beach Fire Department, Seaside Heights police and firefighters, and Tri-Boro First Aid Squad.

The response temporarily disrupted traffic along Grand Central Avenue, which carries Route 35 through the center of Lavallette.

Meg’s Grill struck during Saturday breakfast service

Meg’s Grill is a longtime breakfast and lunch restaurant at 1403 Grand Central Avenue and normally operates from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., meaning the crash occurred during its Saturday morning dining hours.

The restaurant has outdoor seating immediately along the commercial strip.

Police listed the crash location as 1401 Grand Central Avenue.

Authorities have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the crash or the conditions of the other injured patrons.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time,” Lavallette Police said.