Woman Escapes Rape Attempt in Prospect Park as Police Hunt Suspect

The NYPD is searching for a man accused of strangling and attempting to sexually assault a 41-year-old woman inside Prospect Park. Digital enhancement of police sketch by SNN Digital Desk.

Police are searching for a man accused of putting his hands around a 41-year-old woman’s neck and attempting to sexually assault her Wednesday night inside Prospect Park.

BROOKLYN, NY — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with an attempted rape and assault inside Prospect Park.

Police said the attack happened at approximately 9:35 p.m. Sept. 16 near Wellhouse Drive and Terrace Bridge in the 78th Precinct.

According to investigators, an unidentified man approached a 41-year-old woman and placed his hands around her neck.

Victim had difficulty breathing

Sketch of suspect released by NYPD

Police said the man applied pressure to the woman’s neck, causing her to experience difficulty breathing and pain.

The suspect then attempted to sexually assault her before fleeing on foot westbound inside Prospect Park, according to the NYPD.

Police did not release additional information about the victim’s condition or provide further details about how the attack ended.

NYPD seeks information

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Sex Crimes Hotline at 1-212-267-7273 or 646-610-7272.

Tips can also be submitted through the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish-speaking callers.

Information may also be submitted anonymously through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through @NYPDTips on X.